Indore: Ripples in IMC as health officer, three others test corona positive

Ripples ran through Indore Municipal Corporation as one health officer and three employees, who were on the frontline warriors against COVID-19, tested positive for coronavirus. Some family members of the IMC employees also got infected.

In Saturday’s report, as many as 78 persons tested positive, and among them were IMC health officer Gautam Bhatiya of Pragati Nagar, and three employees Jyoti Bagan, Gori Bagan and Shyam Bagan of Murari Mohalla.

Sources said that three family members of the IMC employees also tested positive.

On Sunday, a message was circulated on social media which claimed that as many as 68 employees of IMC had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a press release issued on Sunday, IMC rubbished the information, blaming it on rumour mongers.

It stated that only four employees of IMC got infected. “All four have been hospitalised. The driver and health inspector of IMC who had come in contact with Bhatiya are also being examined,” the press release said.

The IMC release stated that it was also getting the family members of the officers and employees examined.

The Corporation stated that the trio employees who got infected are residents of Murari Mohalla, which is already a coronavirusinfected area. The statement implies that the IMC is not buying the argument that the employees got infected while on duty.

In its press release, the IMC stated that it has already taken measures to keep its employee save from coronavirus infection while in the field. “The employees are given protective kits including sanitiser, caps, hand gloves etc in adequate numbers for protecting themselves from coronavirus infection while being in the field,” the release said adding that they were also instructed to keep care of themselves and take protective measures.

“The employees have been told to inform their senior officers if they found any symptoms (of coronavirus) so that they can be provided treatment,” the release went on to add.

The IMC also claimed that they have given hydorchloroquine shulphate tablets and some ayurveda powder for increasing the immunity of its employees and officers.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has instructed officials to find out those responsible for circulating the false figures of positive cases in IMC.

However, the news has rattled the IMC officers and employees, especially those in the frontline of fighting COVID-19. Some employees and officers have reportedly sought permission from their seniors to allow them to take a break from duty. However, the IMC denied the development.