Indore: Ridam, Bhagyashree win titles in the 65th stag Madhya Pradesh state and inter-district table tennis tournament

FP Photo

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Ridam Garha and and Bhagyashree Dave won final in their respective categories and clinched titles in the 65th stag Madhya Pradesh state and inter-district table tennis tournament being played at Khel Prashal on Friday. In the men’s team events, Jabalpur defeated Gwalior 3-1, Ujjain beat Bhopal (B) 3-0, Indore (A) beat Khandwa (A) 3-0, Indore (D) beat Bhopal (D) 3-2,Gwalior (A) beat Ratlam 3-0, Indore (B) beat Bhopal (C) 3-0, Indore (C) beat Gwalior (C) 3-0, Bhopal (A) beat Shivpuri (A) 3-0, Bhopal (D) beat Jhabua 3-0, Gwalior (B) beat Sehore 3-0 and entered the next round.In the women's team event, Bhopal (A) defeated Sagar 3-0, Shivpuri (A) defeated Jabalpur (B) 3-1, Indore (B) beat Khandwa 3-0, Bhopal (B) beat Ujjain 3-0,Indore (A) beat Ratlam 3-0 to enter the next round.

In the boys under-19 team event, Indore (A) defeated Mandsaur 3-0, Gwalior (A) defeated West Nimar 3-2, Shivpuri beat Bhopal (B) 3-0, Jabalpur (A) beat Ujjain (B) 3-0, Indore (B) beat Jabalpur (B)3-0, Satna beat Ujjain (A) 3-0.In the boys under 17, Ridam Gadha (Indore) defeated Anuj Soni (Indore) by 11-8, 6-11, 11-5, 11-8. In the under 17 girls, Bhagyashree Dave (Indore) defeated Advika Agarwal (Indore) 10-12, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8