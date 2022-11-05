e-Paper Get App
Indore: Ridam, Bhagyashree win titles in the 65th stag Madhya Pradesh state and inter-district table tennis tournament

Indore: Ridam, Bhagyashree win titles in the 65th stag Madhya Pradesh state and inter-district table tennis tournament



Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Ridam Garha and and Bhagyashree  Dave won  final in their respective categories  and clinched titles in the 65th stag Madhya Pradesh state and inter-district table tennis tournament being played at  Khel Prashal on  Friday.  In the men’s  team events, Jabalpur defeated Gwalior 3-1, Ujjain beat Bhopal (B) 3-0, Indore (A)  beat Khandwa (A) 3-0, Indore (D) beat  Bhopal (D) 3-2,Gwalior (A) beat  Ratlam 3-0, Indore (B) beat  Bhopal (C) 3-0, Indore (C) beat  Gwalior (C) 3-0, Bhopal (A) beat  Shivpuri (A) 3-0, Bhopal (D)  beat Jhabua 3-0, Gwalior (B) beat  Sehore 3-0 and entered the next round.In the women's team event, Bhopal (A) defeated Sagar 3-0, Shivpuri (A) defeated Jabalpur (B) 3-1, Indore (B) beat  Khandwa 3-0, Bhopal (B) beat  Ujjain 3-0,Indore (A) beat Ratlam 3-0 to enter the next round.

In the boys under-19 team event, Indore (A) defeated Mandsaur 3-0, Gwalior (A) defeated West Nimar 3-2, Shivpuri beat Bhopal (B) 3-0, Jabalpur (A)  beat Ujjain (B) 3-0, Indore (B)  beat Jabalpur (B)3-0, Satna beat Ujjain (A) 3-0.In the boys  under 17, Ridam  Gadha (Indore) defeated Anuj Soni (Indore) by 11-8, 6-11, 11-5, 11-8.  In the under 17 girls, Bhagyashree Dave (Indore) defeated Advika Agarwal (Indore) 10-12, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8

Indore: Public awareness programme on single-use plastic ban
article-image

