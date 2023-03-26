Indore: Rich tributes paid to deceased journos

MP Shankar Lalwani | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Press Club paid tributes to journalists Padma Shri Abhay Chhajlani, Vedpratap Vaidik, Suryaprakash Chaturvedi, Shrikrishna Bedekar, Dilipsinh Thakur and Surendrasinh Panwar, who passed away recently.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that Abhayji always used to praise good work and did not hesitate to scold anyone who made a mistake. Apart from being a linguist, Vaidik ji was well-versed in the Vedas. Dilipsingh Thakur was forthright, Chaturvedi ji, despite being an English professor, had a deep hold in Hindi. Despite being Marathi speaking, Bedekar ji was also fond of Hindi journalism.

The demise of all these journalists is a big loss for the city. The new generation should follow the path shown by these veterans, he added.

Read Also Indore: Vehicle loan application last date extended till March 31