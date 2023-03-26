 Indore: Vehicle loan application last date extended till March 31
Under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Anna Doot Yojana vehicles will be provided to the youth to deliver ration to government fair-price shops.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for filling up online application for obtaining a vehicle loan under Mukhya Mantri Anna Doot Yojna has been extended to March 31. Earlier, the last date for submission of applications was March 24.

Under the scheme, vehicles will be provided to the youth to deliver ration to government fair-price shops. For this, they will be given loans under Mukhya Mantri Udyam Kranti Yojana. 

District supply controller ML Maru informed here on Saturday that for a total of 26 sectors (18 in the city, 3 in Mhow, 3 in Depalpur, 2 in Savnwer), online applications have been invited on the portal https://samast.mponline.gov.in      .

