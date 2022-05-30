Indore: ​Residents of Sampat Hills decide to pay for their own Narmada water pipeline

Sampat Hills residents |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Residents of Sampat Hills Colony, Bicholi Mardana, where around 500 families are staying, have decided to pay for their own Narmada water pipeline, said Punit Garg, the president of the residents' association of the colony. The residents have been suffering from severe water problems, especially during the summer months.

Garg said that for the last five years the local corporator, Chandrakala Malviya, has done nothing for the people of the society who elected him. Garg said that they had talked with the municipal officials regarding the water problems faced by them and bringing Narmada water to the colony, but there was no solution in sight.

Hence the colony residents have decided to take matter in their own hands. "We held a meeting on Sunday and decided to collect Rs 30 lakhs needed for laying the Narmada pipeline. We are going to talk to the authorities for further action," he said.

Free Pree had recently raised the issue of water woes and security problems faced by the residents of Sampat Hills.

Recently, the residents got 300 LED lights installed at their own expense for the safety of the colony. Apart from this, the residents are also paying for maintaining the gardens and also keeping the colony clean.