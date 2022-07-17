Indore: Residents bask in sunshine as week-long rain takes a break

Representative Photo | B L Soni (File Photo)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a week-long spell of rainfall in the city, the sky cleared on Saturday and the temperature shot up above normal after eight days. The clear sky and sunshine brought relief to the city’s residents from the overcast and gloomy weather.

The temperature on Saturday was recorded at 31.3 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees Celsius above the temperature recorded on Friday.

Regional meteorological department officials have forecast that the city will continue to witness light showers as chances of heavy rain are bleak for the next four-five days.

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall has reached 368.1 mm (14.49 inches), which is about 26 per cent more than the average rainfall of the season during this period. The break in rainfall has increased the humidity level as it was recorded at 92 per cent in the morning and 64 per cent in the evening.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 31.3 degrees Celsius (1 degree above normal) and the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius (1 degree below normal).

‘Showers after 2 days’

‘The city will continue to witness light showers for the next few days as a proper spell of rain is expected only after a couple of days. The monsoon trough lies in its normal position. The system generated over the Arabian Sea has shifted towards Oman, while the system over the Bay of Bengal will affect the weather in the eastern parts of the state’ — Regional meteorological department officials