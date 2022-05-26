Indore: Reservation for 4 janpad and zilla panchayats held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The reservation for the post of president and member of four janpad panchayats of the district including Indore, Depalpur, Mhow and Sanwer was held on Wednesday. Simultaneously, reservation for Zilla Panchayat was also held on the day.

Reservations were held for ST, SC, OBC, women and unreserved categories. In the light of the directive of the Supreme Court, the reservation process for the post of janpad president and members of 4 janpads was held at the collector’s office on Wednesday. ADM Abhay Bedekar, Deputy District Election Officer Pratul Sinha, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma and Master Trainer of Election RK Pandey conducted the reservation process. Pratul Sinha, Deputy District Election Officer, informed that the reservation process was completed through a draw of lots.

Finally, the post of president of janpad panchayat, Indore was unreserved free. The post of janpad president Mhow reserved for Scheduled Caste free, Sanwer Scheduled Tribe women and the post of janpad president of Depalpur was unreserved for women. In each janpad there were 25 wards. The reservation for these 25 wards of each janpad was also conducted. Reservation for the post of panch and sarpanch of the gram panchayat were also held on Wednesday, but these were held at their respective tehsil headquarters.

Reservation for 17 members of zilla panchayat held

On the sideline of reservation for the post of janpad panchayat president, the reservation process for the post of zilla panchayat members was also held at zilla panchayat office on Wednesday. Here the reservation for 17 members of zilla panchayat was held. The reservation was done for ST, SC, OBC, women and unreserved categories.