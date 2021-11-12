Indore: Research on seed germination throws up interesting nuggets

Indore:

The right treatment and understanding of certain seeds like Bans (Bamboo Dendrocalamus strictus), Amaltas, Semal Bombax ceiba, Baheda and Sagon can boost their germination and survivability by more than 50 percent.

This treatment is rather simple like using warm water/cold water as needed for the seed to germinate.

For example, to boost the seed germination of Bans from 25 per cent to 80 per cent, i.e. improvement of 55 per cent, one needs to provide cold water to the seed. It is recommended to plant it in red soil that is usually found in Damod area.

This is just one of the insights from the first-ever seed germination study in Madhya Pradesh.

MP forest department conducted investigation and study of some angiospermic seeds with special references to germination and their viability.

A team of forest officials took up this initiative led by chief conservator of forest (CCF) Indore HS Mohanta in the tribal district of Dhar.

The team conducted the research with the aim to give an insight into environmental plasticity. Akshay Rathore, DCF (deputy conservator of forest) and Santosh Kumar Ranshore, ACF (assistant conservator of forest) headed the project and compiled the report.

Surveys and studies essential for better land policies

“This is for the first time that such a study/research on seed sowing was taken up in the state. Site survey and classification are important in forest management for several reasons:

· Estimates of yield can often be improved if the quality of the site is known.

· Management planning can be improved when homogeneous land areas are delineated on maps. Better documentation of these areas will also reduce the potential loss of information that follows the movement or retirement of experienced field staff.

· Estimates of site can be used to identify land that is more (or less) appropriate for different uses. Hence better land use policies and practices are encouraged.”

Boost these seeds’ germination

One of the most useful trees Sagon (Teak Tectona grandis) is a popular species in the state. Its wood is used for ship building, railways other construction work etc. Leaves yield dye, which is used for dyeing cotton and wool. The germination rate of seeds varies between 10% and 60%. To boost its germination, it is recommended to soak the seeds in water. Dry them out and then plant in black soil.

The germination of Bans (Bamboo Dendrocalamus strictus) varies between 25% and 80% and can be boosted by planting the seeds in red soil. Further, the seed requires cold water to germinate well.

Amaltas (Cassia fistula) flourishes with germination rate between 22% and 60%. Its germination can be improved by the use of warm water.

The lowest germination rate seeds

· Dhawda Anogeissus latifolia (3-5%)

· Medsingi Dolichandrone faleata (20-30%)

