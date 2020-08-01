Indore: RERA relief to real estate promoters

Keeping in view the lockdown in certain cities and restrictions on the opening of offices, MP Real Estate RegulatoryAuthority (RERA), has extended the due date of online submission of quarterly returns. Now the promoters of the real estate projects can submit the quarterly returns online by 15 August. The decision has been taken for the convenience of promoters as many were yet to submit quarterly returns of 30 June 2020 by 31 July 2020 to the Authority.The decision of the RERA will help a lot to the real estate promoters of the city, as the highest number of RERA registered real estate projects are under development phase in the city.