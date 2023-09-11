Indore Requires Six Inches More Rain To Touch Average Seasonal Total | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the citizens witnessed intermittent rain with different intensities during the last four days, the regional meteorological department records show that city is only six inches shy of the average total rainfall of the season.

As per the records, the average total rainfall in the city is about 37 inches and with the spell of moderate to heavy rainfall during the last couple of days, city’s total crossed the 31 inches mark.

The highest rainfall in the district has been received in Depalpur area i.e. 1260 mm (49.6 inches) while lowest rainfall was registered in Mhow area i.e. 770 mm (30.31 inches). Indore urban areas have recorded 806.4 mm (31.4 inches) rainfall, so far.

Meanwhile, the weather remained cloudy with over one and a half inch rain recorded in 24 hours from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

The rise in temperature and humidity had turned the evening uncomfortable due to the break in rains but a cool breeze in the evening gave way to a pleasant evening for the citizens.

According to regional meteorological department officials, a cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining northeast Rajasthan in lower and middle tropospheric.

A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining northeast Rajasthan to south Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric levels.

“The monsoon trough lies to the south of its normal position and passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Sidhi, Jamshedpur, Digha and thence east-southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal.

A fresh cyclonic circulation likely to form over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal around September 12,” met official said adding under the influence of these conditions, Indore would witness light to moderate rainfall for couple of days more.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius which was normal.

