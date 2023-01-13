Indore: Representatives of I2U2 countries pledge to cooperate for mutual benefit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the I2-U2 session at the Global Investors Summit today, representatives of India, Israel, the US, and UAE discussed their goals on food, water, renewable energy, environmental challenges, advanced agriculture, technology exchange and others to come up with an effective strategy in these fields.

The session was chaired by John Kingsley, commissioner of medical education, in which Mike Hankey, consul general of the US, Kobe Shoshani, consul general of Israel, and Majid Al Nekhelawi, Chargé d' affaires of United Arab Emirates, discussed ways in which all the four countries can cooperate for mutual benefit in the selected fields.

Mike Hankey said Madhya Pradesh is a reflection of the relationship between India and the USA; both have faith in each other’s economic policies.

“Millions of students go to study in the USA every year. At the same time, students from America also come to India. My schooling was in Tamil Nadu, India. Our I2-U2 group is working together to provide a happy, beautiful future not only for our countries but also for the world,” he said.

Majeed Al Nekhelawi said that the friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates has grown at a very rapid pace in the last 10 years. India, America, Israel and UAE are working seriously towards their goals, whose far-reaching consequences will be beneficial to the world.

Kobe Shoshani said that there is a lot of business potential in Israel and India. “Israel is a leader in startups. Excellent work is being done in the country on water conservation, food security, green energy and advanced agriculture.