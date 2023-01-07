Indore: Representatives from 200 universities to participate in Institutional Leadership Conference

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vidya Bharti Institute of Higher Education and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is organizing an All India Institutional Leadership Conference on January 16-17 in Indore, in which 600 representatives of 200 central and state level institutions working in higher education across the country will participate.

A total of 1000 delegates are expected to participate in it. Vice chancellors of central and state universities, IIM directors, IIT directors, directors of institutes of excellence etc will attend the conference.

Sharing information about the conference, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain and Vidya Bharati Institute national vice president Dr Shashiranjan Akela said that the purpose of this event is to establish dialogue by bringing private higher education institutions, government higher education institutions working in higher education on a single platform. Apart from the opening and closing session, 6 technical sessions will be held in this two-day event. The conference has been organised in the light of National Education Policy-2020.

The two-day event will be held at DAVV University auditorium. Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. State’s higher education minister Mohan Yadav, University Grant Commission chairman Prof Jagdish Kumar,Vidya Bharti Institute president Prof Kailash Chandra Sharma, Association of Indian Universities secretary Prof Pankaj Mittal will also be present at the inaugural session.

