Indore: Protest over poor facilities at DAVV hostel continues for second day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the protest over poor facilities at a girls’ hostel of DAVV continued for the second day on Friday, ABVP activists bayed for chief warden Namrata Sharma’s blood accusing her of ill-treating girl hostellers.

However, Sharma rubbished the allegation and claimed that she was manhandled by a girl while going out chief warden’s office on Thursday.

Inmates of Pt Ramabai Girls Hostel on Thursday created a ruckus and demanded the removal of the chief warden (girls’ hostels) over alleged poor facilities at their boarding facility.

Sharma had to force her entry out of the office as a girl student tried to stop her. However, the ABVP activists claimed that Sharma had threatened the protesting hostellers and ill-treated them.

A day after the incident, the ABVP activists on Friday staged a demonstration on the RNT Marg campus of the university. They shouted slogans against the university administration and demanded the removal of Sharma from the chief warden’s post.

Following the protest, vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain constituted a four-member committee comprising Dr Archana Ranka, Prof Pratibha Sharma, Preeti Singh and Govind Maheshwari. The committee started a probe into the allegations of the ABVP activists and girl students. However, eight to 10 girls appeared before the committee and gave their statements in writing.

The committee will submit its report to the vice chancellor on Monday.

Chordia extends support to BEd students’ protest

Congress vice president Ajay Chordia extended his support to the ongoing protest of BEd fourth-semester students, who are demanding a special ATKT exam, citing teaching posts advertised by the government. After the university made it clear to the students that there is no provision for a special ATKT exam in BEd course rulebook, NSUI leader Javed Khan reached the RNT Marg campus along with the students and staged a sit-in outside the VC’s office.

After some time, Chordia also reached the campus and joined the protest. When the VC came out of her office to leave for home, Chordia had a heated exchange with her. The VC told the students she had forwarded their demand to DHE and sought its approval for a special ATKT exam.