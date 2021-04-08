Indore reports 887 +ve cases, 4 deaths

Indore: As many as 887 patients were tested Covid positive on Thursday. At least 6,045 samples were sent for lab testing.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 14.67 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 76,680. Four deaths were reported taking the total to 989, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday was 9,74,429. As many as 5,115 samples were tested negative on Thursday.

Department collected 5,745 more samples for testing including 4,258 RTPCR and 1487 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 6,921 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 68770 patients have been discharged so far.