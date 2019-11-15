Indore: Replica of heritage train showcased in museum

Indore: The 9 km long Patalpani-Kalakund heritage track and heritage train of the Western railway located close to Mhow is earning credit at the national level. Taking into account the importance and beauty of the track, the Indian Railway has made a replica coach which will be run in toy train by National rail museum, New Delhi.

DRM of Ratlam Division RN Sunkar informed that from Children’s day the coach has been opened for the public.

Patalpani-Kalakund heritage track is the part of the Mhow-Omkareshwar Road meter gauge section. Under the gauge conversion project of the section, 9 km long Patanjali-Kalakund section was kept out in the new track alignment of the section. Then chairman of the Railway Board Ashwini Lohani had announcement in September 2018 to develop the cut-off section as a heritage track. It was inaugurate last year on December 25. Since the track has enchanting natural beauty, it is a hit with tourists.