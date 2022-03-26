Indore: Remedial classes to conduct in city’s school ahead of board examinations of class 5 & class 8

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department in Indore has issued instructions to government and private schools affiliated to MPBSE (Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education) to conduct special revision classes for students of Class 5 and Class 8 ahead of their board examinations.

The special classes will be conducted in the schools from Monday onwards.

“Students have been struggling with studies as of now, because offline classes were restricted due to covid-19 outbreak in a major part of the academic year,” Narendra Jain, Additional District Project Coordinator (ADPC) said.

According to the schedule, MPBSE board exams for class 5 and class 8 will begin from April 1, 2022, he added.

“For students to move on to Class 6 and Class 9, it is mandatory that they should clear the board exams for Classes 5 and 8. If they fail to do so, they will be detained in the same grade,” Jain added.

The board examinations for Class 5 and Class 8 are restarting from the academic session 2021-22. In 2017, MPBSE decided to cancel board examinations in class 5 and class 8.

Since then, the board examinations were conducted only for class 10 and class 12. This, however, brought down the results and learning in students.

After evaluating the performance of students and teachers, the board decided to restart board examinations in class 5 and class 8. This is the first time after the initial break, students will be required to attempt board examinations in primary and middle school as well.

Important Dates for class 5 and class 8

The annual exam for class 5 will begin on April 1, 2022 and it will end on April 8, 2022.

MPBSE class 8 annual exam will begin on April 1, 2022 and it will end on April 9, 2022.

Results for both the classes are expected to be out by April 22, 2022.

Additional tuition for those who fail

MPBSE also announced that the school would provide additional tuition to those students who would not pass the examinations. The board said that around 60 days after the declaration of results, students would be given the opportunity to appear for re-examination.

“It must be noted that it will be the second and last opportunity for students to pass the exams,” MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani said.

He further said, “If the student does not pass in all the subjects even after the evaluation of the re-examination, then such students will be detained.”

ALSO READ Indore: Indore Metro plans to run trains every 90 seconds

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 01:32 PM IST