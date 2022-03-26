Indore: Indore Metro plans to run trains every 90 seconds

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The Indore Metro plans to run trains every 90 seconds in its 17 km stretch of Phase 1, thus promising a minimum waiting period and an assured and comfortable ride to the destination for the passengers.



An official said so far as security goes, the Indore Metro is taking a leaf out of the Lucknow Metro and Kochi Metro. The first coach of the Metro train will have emergency gates that will open even during emergencies like fire or power cuts. Most of the old metros do not have this facility.



The other significant feature is that the train will be powered by a third rail power system running parallel to the tracks, similar to what they have in Kochi Metro. There will be no web of wires hanging on top of the metro train to provide power.



Meanwhile, work of constructing pillars from MR-10 Bridge to Chandragupta Square is under full swing. There will be 203 pillars in the stretch.



Metro trains to have 3 coaches

There will be 25 trains each with three coaches. Each coach will have a capacity of 250 passengers. The tender for 75 coaches was opened by MPMRCL on February 25, and its technical evaluation is going on. A Kanpur-based agency has received the depot contract for Rs 247 crore. This depot is being built in Gandhinagar for the maintenance of the 75 metro coaches.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 01:33 AM IST