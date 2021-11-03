Indore: Relief from Black Fungus, only 8 patients left, 1 death after one and half months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the daily cases of COVID-19 have been fluctuating, the cases of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) also dropped in the city as active cases in the city have decreased to below 10. However, one death was reported due to deadly fungal infection after one and half months as a patient succumbed to the disease during treatment on Monday.

No new patient was admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Monday and no patient has been admitted in a fortnight. Many of those being admitted to the hospital required amphotericin B injection.

Fortunately, the number of patients discharged is increasing swiftly as one more patient was discharged while only eight patients are getting treatment in MY Hospital.

“About 8 patients are being treated in MY Hospital at present. Out of these patients, no patient is suffering from COVID-19 while all were admitted post COVID,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit mentioned in the health bulletin of patients.

He added that they are administering amphotericin-B injections to the patients with severity while a posaconazole tablet is given to those having mild to moderate infection.

Meanwhile, experts said, “Number of cases suffering from mucormycosis is decreasing gradually. Over 750 patients were treated in MY Hospital and 716 were discharged so far. Now, the condition is improving and soon the number will go to zero.”

Black Fungus bulletin

Cases of black fungus in MY Hospital

1 Total number of admitted cases - 08

2 Number of patients admitted on Monday - 0

3 COVID positive cases - 0

4 Post COVID cases - 08

5 Cases of no Covid history - 0

6 Number of surgeries done on Monday - 0

7 Number of surgeries done so far - 963

8 Number of endoscopy done on Monday - 2

9 Number of endoscopy done so far - 1706

10 Number of patients discharged on Monday - 1

11 Number of patients discharged till date - 716

12 Number of deaths due to mucormycosis till date - 64

13 Number of Amphotericin injections available - 385

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:05 AM IST