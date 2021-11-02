Madhya Pradesh: Boy recharges Rs 1500 for free fire game from mother's account, made false story of Kidnapping

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old-boy addicted to free fire games recharged a top up of Rs 1500 from his mother’s account without informing her.

Later, the boy made a false story of kidnapping in fear of being caught and he had also hurt himself to convince.

The boy who studied in class 10th was taken to the Sarafa police station when people found him crying in Rajwada, Indore, on October 28. He told the police that while going to coaching, two miscreants made him unconscious and took him into the car. They also beat up him.

The boy further told police that he somehow managed and escaped from their clutches. After that the police called the relatives and handed over the child.

The police took the whole matter seriously and started interrogating the child. The boy kept repeating the kidnapping story, but later on Monday, he confessed that he played the free fire game on mobile. He recharged a top-up from his mother's account. He ran away because of the fear of a debit message that may have reached her mother.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:29 PM IST