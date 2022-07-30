Indore: Regal Sq to Madhumilan Sq to be developed as Adarsh road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The stretch of road between Regal Square to Madhumilan Square, on RNT Marg, which is one of the busiest in the city, will be developed as Adarsh (Ideal) road at the cost of Rs 8.5 cr.

MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal on Friday inspected the entire stretch from Regal Square to Madhumilan Square.

Vijayvargiya said that the entire stretch of the road will be beautified and it will be brought at par with roads in big cities of the country. As part of the beautification work the things of historical significance of Indore will be shown.

Municipal commissioner Pal said that tenders have been invited for construction of the Adarsh road on a 750 metre stretch RNT Marg at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore. Along with the construction of the road, development and beautification of Madhumilan Square and Regal Square will also be done.

Pal added that by the end of August, the work of beautification of the road and intersections would be started. Along with the beautification of the squares, the corporation will also make changes in the rotary at Madhumilan Square. The Adarsh road will improve left-turn visibility, have proper footpath on both sides of the road, bollards, benches, dustbins and painting of murals.