Indore: Eye infections are on rise during monsoon, says Dr Amit Solanki; shares its prevention tips

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eye infections are on rise during monsoon and cases of conjunctivitis are rising in the city, as the moisture in air makes it favourable for bacteria and other germs to grow, said an ophthalmologist Dr Amit Solanki.

He made the above remark while addressing a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society in the city on Friday.

“Eye care is very important during the rainy season. Some of the eye problems that we face during the rainy season are Conjunctivitis, Eye Stye, Dry Eyes, Corneal Ulcer, etc.,” Dr Solanki said.

He added that cases of eye infections rose by 35% to 40% during monsoons. Following which Dr Solanki gave tips to keep eyes safe from infections which is mentioned below.

• Most eye diseases are transmitted by hand-to-eye contact. So, wash your hands before touching your eyes to reduce infections.

• Avoid rubbing your eyes as that increases the chances of spreading the infection. Instead, use disposable tissues to wipe off the overflowing discharge or tears.

• Be careful of dirty water and excessive dampness during the monsoon.

• Do not share personal products, such as handkerchiefs, sunglasses and contact lenses with others.

• Do not rub your eyes very often.

• Avoid eye make-up, when you have eye infection.

• Always try to opt for a waterproof makeup kit and never share it with others.

• Avoid using the swimming pool during the rainy season. If you still do, use eye protective masks during swimming.

