Indore: Bus falls into open drain on Bypass service lane

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus fell into the open drain on the side of the service road of the Bypass on Thursday morning. It is said that the bus was coming to the city from Dewas when the bus driver lost control and the bus fell into the drain. In the accident, some passengers received minor injuries.

The incident took place near Best Price at around 9.30 am. It is said that while saving a vehicle, the bus driver lost control and the bus fell into the drain. More than 20 passengers were in the bus and fortunately no one suffered any major injuries.

Lasudia police station in charge Santosh Dudhi said that there were no passengers in the bus. The driver and the cleaner were taking the bus for repairs.

However, an eyewitness said that the passengers were there in the bus and they were taken out by the passersby through the windows.

It is noteworthy that DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain had written a letter to a concerned department to cover the roadside drains at Bypass Road on June 22. The DCP traffic and the team had visited the black spot and found the drains near the road. After that the letter was written to the concerned office but no action was taken in the regard.