Indore reels under corona onslaught as 78 more test positive, 24 Kuwait returnees test positive in Bhopal

Percentage of COVID-19 positive patients is continuously on the rise. On Tuesday, it went up to 8.28% in comparison to Monday's 7.98% after samples of 78 patients returned positive for corona. With this the count of corona patients is now 2,715. During the day, 942 samples were put to test and 850 of them returned negative.

Besides, two more deaths were reported on Tuesday taking city toll to 105. "A 58-year-old woman of Ravindra Nagar and a 75-year-old man of Bhakt Prahlad Nagar succumbed to the disease during the course of treatment on May 15. However, their sample reports were received on Tuesday," Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 26,182 samples had been tested till date and 2,715 of them have returned positive. "We collected 891 samples during the day," he added. As many as 1,436 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city while 73 people were discharged from quarantine centres.

Despite Cpr, doc fails to save migrant worker

Ramshankar Prasad (65), a migrant worker from Mumbai, died due to low blood sugar level. He was travelling from Sendhwa to Dewas in a bus. Corona warrior Dr Shadab Pathan, on duty at the camp near Silver Spring at Bypass, rushed to the bus after being informed about his condition. He also gave CPR and tried to revive him but in vain. "His blood sugar level was too low and his condition critical. Bus driver came to me & informed about him. I gave him CPR but in vain. We sent the body for autopsy to MY Hospital," he said

Khandwa collector transferred

Khandwa collector Tanvi Sundriyal was removed by the state government on Tuesday night. She was replaced by Anay Dwivedi. Sundriyal has been shifted to pollution board in Bhopal. Her transfer is an outcome of Pandhana MLA's complaint to the chief minister accusing Sundriyal of hiding corona cases. He had claimed that she had been an utter failure in combating coronavirus.

24 more Kuwait returnees test positive

Twenty-four more Kuwait-returnees tested positive for corona in Bhopal on Tuesday. To be precise 234 Indians had returned from Kuwait by a special flight. The flight had landed in Indore and from there they were taken to Bhopal in bus. Till Tuesday, 48 of them have tested positive.