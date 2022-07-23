e-Paper Get App

Indore: Recruitment of Agniveers to be held in Dhar in Sept

Youths of 15 districts of Malwa and Nimar region can apply online till August 3.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 03:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The recruitment of youths under Agnipath Scheme for Agniveer from 15 districts of Malwa and Nimar Region to be held in Dhar from September 1 to 10. Youth can apply online till August 3.

As per the information of the office of deputy director of District Employment under the Agnipath scheme from September 1 to 10 the recruitment of youths will be done at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium, Dhar. The youths of 15 districts of region including Indore, Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dewas, Dhar, Jhabua , Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur, and Ujjain can participate in the recruitment. Army Recruitment Rally of Agniveer is being organised for the post of General Duty, Technical Clerk, Store Keeper and Tradesman for male candidates.

The online registration for the Agnipath recruitment is open till 5 pm of 3 August. The admit cards of the candidates who have registered for the Agniveer Recruitment Scheme will be sent by e-mail till August 10. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website of Indian Army www.joinindianarmy.nic.in by 3rd of August. For detailed information related to recruitment can be obtained from Recruitment Office Mhow.

Read Also
Indore: 37th Madhya Pradesh Youth State Basketball Championship
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Recruitment of Agniveers to be held in Dhar in Sept

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Class 12 results 2022: These Karnataka toppers dream of becoming doctors

CBSE Class 12 results 2022: These Karnataka toppers dream of becoming doctors

CBSE declares Class 10, class 12 results 2022 at cbse.gov.in

CBSE declares Class 10, class 12 results 2022 at cbse.gov.in

HC directs Mumbai Police Commissioner to trace and capture Orbit Ventures builders as the duo...

HC directs Mumbai Police Commissioner to trace and capture Orbit Ventures builders as the duo...

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President of India on July 25

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President of India on July 25

Rajasthan: Unidentified assailants thrash former Gurdwara priest, cut his hair in Alwar

Rajasthan: Unidentified assailants thrash former Gurdwara priest, cut his hair in Alwar