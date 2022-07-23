Indore: Recruitment of Agniveers to be held in Dhar in Sept

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The recruitment of youths under Agnipath Scheme for Agniveer from 15 districts of Malwa and Nimar Region to be held in Dhar from September 1 to 10. Youth can apply online till August 3.

As per the information of the office of deputy director of District Employment under the Agnipath scheme from September 1 to 10 the recruitment of youths will be done at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium, Dhar. The youths of 15 districts of region including Indore, Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Dewas, Dhar, Jhabua , Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur, and Ujjain can participate in the recruitment. Army Recruitment Rally of Agniveer is being organised for the post of General Duty, Technical Clerk, Store Keeper and Tradesman for male candidates.

The online registration for the Agnipath recruitment is open till 5 pm of 3 August. The admit cards of the candidates who have registered for the Agniveer Recruitment Scheme will be sent by e-mail till August 10. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website of Indian Army www.joinindianarmy.nic.in by 3rd of August. For detailed information related to recruitment can be obtained from Recruitment Office Mhow.

