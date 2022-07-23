Indore: 37th Madhya Pradesh Youth State Basketball Championship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first day of the 37th Madhya Pradesh Youth State Basketball Championship was a mixed success for the hosts Indore's teams. NBA Indore team registered a win, while Indore Corporation had to face defeat.

More than 500 players and officials from different divisions of the state are participating in the competition organised by the Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association in the basketball complex. In the matches played on Friday, NBA Indore defeated the Vidisha division team by 32-18 points in a close match. The performance of Indore Corporation was disappointing. Shahdol Division team defeated Indore Corporation by 60-21 points.

In another match, the Bhopal team defeated Gwalior Corporation by 76–25 points. Throughout the match, the Bhopal team was dominating. STC Jabalpur defeated the Sagar division team by seven points against 50 in a one sided style.

Formal inauguration today

Kulvinder Singh Gill, president of Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association and general secretary Avinash Anand said that the formal opening of the tournament will be held on Saturday at 5.30 pm. The chief guest of the programme will be MP Shankar Lalwani, president of Emerald Heights International School Muktesh Singh and vice-president of MP Basketball Association Sumit Suri. During the programme, Corporation Area Basketball Trust chairman Pro SK Bandi and secretary Laxmikant Patel will also be present.

Vishesh, Bhagyashree win titles

In the final matches of DS Jain Memorial District Ranking Table Tennis competition, Vishesh Rastogi defeated Rachit Jain by 3-0, while Bhagyashree Dave defeated Pavi Pardeshi 3-1 to win the titles in the sub-junior under-15 age group.

In the under-17 age group, Anuj Soni defeated Om Ranade 3-0, Mridul Agarwal defeated Nikunj Sharma 3-2, Bhavyansh Kothari defeated Rachit Jain 3-2, Aradhya Ved beat Jayvardhan Golcha 3-0, Manas Ukale defeated Abu Baker 3-1, Naitik Karandikar defeated Arjun Gupta 3-2, while in the girls category, Bhagyashree Dave defeated Akshita Mittal 3-0, Advika Agarwal beat Bushra Hashmi 3-1, Niva Patodi beat Anubhati Shukla 3-1 and Pavi Pardeshi defeated Raksha Bhatt 3-1 to enter the next round. The event was held under the aegis of Indore District Table Tennis Association.