Indore Records 56.28% Hike In Distribution Of Take Home Rations In August

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore witnessed a surge of 56.24 % (48,653) in distribution of Take Home Rations (THR) to beneficiaries at anganwadis in August but still was placed fourth in the division. Dhar, Barwani, and Khargone put up a better show.

The number of THR distributed went up from 31,140 in July to 48,653 in August. It also saw a slight increase in the number of Hot Cook Meals (HCM) served in the anganwadis. It went up from 31,458 in July to 32,371 in August, registering a 2.9% increase.

“Anganwadis provide both types of meals to its beneficiaries or whosoever is in need. The HCM generally includes breakfast and lunch provided to the children.

Ration facilities are available for the beneficiaries where they get basic food including wheat, rice, and cereal. The anganwadis receive the rations from the department as well as NGOs who tie up with wholesale traders for supplies,” said, Rajkumari Goyal, anganwadi worker.

Nutrition packets distributed to lactating mothers

August witnessed multiple events to increase awareness about breastfeeding. Under this, the lactating mothers and pregnant women were given nutrition packets, and around 800 kits containing protein powder were distributed by the department to pregnant women to ensure they stayed healthy and well-nourished during pregnancy. NGOs also helped these women.

Poshan packets for children

The nutrition packet containing Rajgire laddoos, roasted gram, khopra balls, sattu, groundnut, jaggery and dates in sufficient quantities is being distributed to the SAM and MAM children. The kit would provide the required amount of nutrition with 400-500 grams of protein content.

Number of beneficiaries come down but increase in THR

The number of eligible beneficiaries in the city has dropped from 2,07,525 to 2,03,709 within one month. However, the number of hot cooked meals served and take home ration has increased significantly.

Month Eligible Beneficiaries HCM served for at least 15 days HCM served for at least 21 days Take Home Ration July 207525 45637 31458 31140 August 203709 46042 32371 48653 % increase/decrease -1.83 0.89 2.9 56.24

