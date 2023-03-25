Indore: Receiving of Ladli Behna Yojana forms start today | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district collector Ilayaraja T and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal took separate meetings regarding Ladli Behna Yojana on Friday to monitor the ongoing preparations.

Application forms for the scheme will be received for 30 days from March 25. Two camps will be set up in every ward.

Pal said that if a person’s e-KYC has not been done, then she can also get e-KYC done in the same camp.

She instructed that all additional commissioners shall continuously monitor the camps and ensure that no one faces any trouble in filling the forms.

The collector Ilayaraja said that apart from accepting application forms from the beneficiaries, a campaign to link bank accounts of potential beneficiaries with their Aadhaar would also be carried out simultaneously. For this, there will be a single window in the banks.

Collector Ilayaraja T gave instructions to banks to ensure that the women face no problems and there is proper seating arrangement in the shade and drinking water facility. A help desk should be set up to give information related to the scheme to the women coming to the bank.

He said this at a meeting of the district-level Bankers Coordination Committee held here on Friday.

Accounts should be opened in banks so that a maximum number of women get the benefit of the scheme. Already opened accounts should be activated and the accounts of eligible beneficiaries should be linked with Aadhaar.

He also directed that all the beneficiaries and self-employment-oriented schemes should complete the targets before March 31. Loan disbursement should be done compulsorily by approving loan cases, the collector said.

Various schemes - Bhagwan Birsa Munda Self-Employment Scheme, Tantya Mama Kalyan Yojana, Sant Ravidas Self-Employment Scheme, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Economic Welfare Scheme, Chief Minister Udyam Kranti Yojana, Savitri Phule Self-Help Group Scheme, PMMME and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana were discussed in detail at the meeting.

