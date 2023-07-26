 Indore: 'Reading Is The Basis For Learning, Growing And Exploring New Things'
The programme started with a melodious performance by a group of students chanting Om and singing bhajan.

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Retired Lieutenant General, PVSM, AVSM Ajai Singh said some are born leaders and others come up with the courage to fight with the ever-changing circumstances. He said this during a programme organised by a private school on Tuesday.

While talking of leadership and his experiences in the Army he shared his view on the qualities a leader should possess. He served in the Army for about 40 years, mainly in the Andaman and Nicobar region.

Reading is the basis for learning, growing and exploring new things and nowadays we all have this facility available in the form of Dr Google, he said. Reading will help to develop leadership as there is a difference between seeing and observing things, so is reading and learning.

Communication also plays a vital role in leadership. It is necessary to show confidence in both verbal and non-verbal ways to be a good leader. This trait starts from home, by the way parents communicate.

The qualities a good Army leader should have are loyalty, respect, selflessness, selfless service, honour, integrity and personal courage, he added. Singh shared that his five generations are serving the country.

The programme concluded by highlighting that “a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.”

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of ₹2.22 Cr Development Work  
