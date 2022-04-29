Indore: RBI organises capacity building program for Bankers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reserve Bank of India Bhopal office organised a two-day workshop under National Mission 2.0 (NAMCABS 2.0) in Indore for capacity building of bankers working in financing the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

Reserve Bank of India General Manager, Anjani Mishra welcomed the participants and encouraged the development of the micro, small and medium enterprises sector in the overall economic environment.

During the working, the importance and important role of banks in the development of this sector was highlighted. Regional, Zonal Managers of various banks and senior officials of SIDBI also shared their valuable experiences in the workshop. Officials of public sector banks, private banks and rural banks participated in the program.

The program was conducted under the leadership of Sudhir Kesarwani (Assistant General Manager) and Sachin Sule (Manager) of the Department of Financial Inclusion and Development, Reserve Bank of India.

The workshop covered the recently released Reserve Bank guidelines on MSME financing, steps taken by the government, revitalising credit flow in MSMEs, role of CIC in MSME credit, loan documentation and aspects of recovery of MSME loans, role of CGTMSE and NCGTC, NPA Management, FX Retail, Trades etc. All the participants in the workshop actively interacted on various issues related to the MSME sector.

Appreciating this program, the participants said that the micro, small and medium enterprises of Indore district would benefit from the knowledge gained from the workshop. It would help in employment generation.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:15 PM IST