Indore: Divisional office instructs schools to download MP Board Results 2022 and share with students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Last few minutes before Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) releases Class 10 and Class 12 board exams results, divisional office Indore instructed schools on basic guidelines to download the result and share it with students.

Divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, "It is our duty to ensure that students do not struggle to see their result, so we issued the guidelines and informed the schools to be ready."

He adds that schools must ensure that students are able to tackle the results. Counselling service lines have been activated as well.

Besides, a helpline service started for students. The helpline service has been started by the board for the students appearing in the High School and Higher Secondary examinations in 2022.

With the help of this helpline, the board is attempting to help students by counselling. Under the initiative, students will be provided guidance to overcome mental stress and academic problems during the time of examinations.

The helpline is operational from 8 am to 8 pm on all days, including holidays. Students can contact these numbers 18002330175 for examinations and all information related to the board.

“The helpline is an essential measure for helping students, who suffer from examination stress or distress in dealing with results. All of them can call on the toll free number and speak to counsellors,” Sonwani, MPBSE divisional officer, said.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:46 PM IST