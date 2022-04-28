Indore: Three-day auto show inaugurated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s first Auto Show-2022 inaugurated in Indore on Thursday. In the inaugural program of the three-day auto show, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon has said that Madhya Pradesh is full of possibilities.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat has said that Indore is the industrial centre of Madhya Pradesh, now it has to be made the focal point of India.

Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, President of CII Malwa region Saurabh Mehta and ED of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, Indore Rohan Saxena were present in the inaugural program.

Addressing the inaugural program, Minister Dattigaon said, “Policies have been simplified according to the industries in the state. We have ample land available for setting up industries. Besides, Madhya Pradesh being at the centre of the country is easy to approach for all the states and also it ranks fourth in the country in Ease of Doing. In such a situation, Madhya Pradesh provides the best opportunities in the country for setting up industries.”

Minister Dattigaon called upon the investors to set up industries in the semiconductor sector as well. Dattigaon described the auto show as a big opportunity for creating an industrial environment in Madhya Pradesh. He also called upon the citizens and engineering students to come here and watch the event.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat in his address said, “Madhya Pradesh is developing rapidly in the industrial sector. In the coming days, it will also become the focal point of the country in this sector. He called the organisation of the MP Auto Show a milestone in this direction.”

In the beginning of the program, Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, Sanjay Kumar Shukla apprised about the objectives of the event. He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, continuous work was being done in this regard in the state. He described the recent initiative taken by the state in exporting wheat as an achievement in view of the food crisis in many countries. He said that Madhya Pradesh had a better environment in every way for setting up industries.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:11 PM IST