Indore: Ravana Dahan on Dussehra; washed clean with moderate rain before Good could win over Evil! 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Everything was washed clean with moderate rain in Indore, before Good could win over Evil as the city immersed itself in the celebrations of Dussehra, or Vijaya Dashami, on Wednesday. Despite the rain, all the Ravana effigies were burnt eventually.

While Ravana Dahan was held prior to the scheduled time at 7 pm at the Dussehra Maidan, the ceremony at Vijay Nagar was delayed beyond the scheduled time due to the rain.

Before the combustion, Shami Puja was performed. A large number of people came to watch the event. Rain and unpredictable weather disturbed the occasion, but could not dampen people’s enthusiasm. In Indore’s Tilak Nagar, people came to see Ravana Dahan with their umbrellas amid the rain.

A Ravana effigy of 111 feet height was set on fire at the Dussehra Maidan following a tradition of more than 50 years. According to tradition, a procession was taken out here, after which Lord Hanuman burnt Lanka and Ram-Lakshman burnt Ravana by shooting arrows. However, in view of the possibility of rain, Ravana was covered with transparent plastic.

Traffic diverted at Dussehra Maidan

Due to the Ravana Dahan event, traffic was also diverted on the way to the Dussehra grounds here. Many people reached there with their families and many people with their friends. The people of the family who brought small children carried them on their shoulders to show the Ravana effigy burning.

In front of Shri Krishna Talkies, Ravana was prepared with a lumpy virus to set the virus on fire and put an end to it. The event was broadcast online from 8.30 pm due to rain.

Singer Durgesh Rajput of Khandwa also sang bhajans before Ravana Dahan. A special Prasad—151 kg of Gilki’s Bhajiya—was distributed among the gathering to celebrate the victory.

Waterproof Ravana

In view of the rain, a waterproof Ravana was prepared at Chimanbagh. Despite the rain, there was no problem in Ravana combustion here. Organisers Arvind Yadav and Anil Yadav said, ‘For the past 48 years, Ravana and Lanka have been set on fire on Vijaya Dashami, the festival of the victory of good over evil, at the Chimanbagh grounds. This time, a 101-foot high Ravana was prepared for the special day’

Lanka was 250 feet high. Dilip Kushwaha, who assumed the form of Hanuman, burnt Ravana and Lanka on the Chimanbagh grounds with his Vanar army. There was a fireworks show, as well

Fire shower of Ravana

Kishore Meena, organiser of the Ekta Sahyog Samiti, said, ‘This is the 37th year of Ravana Dahan at Ushaganj Chhawani and, because of the rain, we brought a Ravana that showered fire.’ Ravana spun Brahma Chakra with both his hands and showered fire up to a radius of 50 feet. The Ravana was 51 feet tall.

People immerse Goddess’s idol

After nine days of Navratri celebrations, people bid adieu to Goddess Durga on Wednesday. Various processions were taken out for immersing the Goddess’s idol in water bodies. Maha-Artis and Bhandaras were also organised

