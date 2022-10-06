Indore: Meeting to discuss dedication of Mahakal Lok event today

Mahakal lok |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakal Lok is scheduled to be inaugurated in Ujjain on October 11. A meeting of officers of different government departments and other parties concerned has been convened on Thursday in this connection.

Extensive preparations are also going on in the district for the inauguration ceremony of Mahakal Lok, at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the first phase of the construction work of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain on October 11.

In this connection, a meeting of the operators of various temples of the district and leaders and office bearers of religious organisations is being organised at Ravindra Natya Griha from 4 pm on Thursday.

This meeting is being organised as per the instructions of collector Manish Singh. The municipal commissioner and officers of other related departments will also be present in this meeting. Additional collector and ADM Pawan Jain informed that in this meeting the arrangements to be made in compliance with the guidelines given by the State Government will be discussed. Along with this, the operators of all the temples located in the district will also be informed about the arrangements. All concerned people have been requested to attend this meeting.