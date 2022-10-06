Indore: Intermittent rain cools down city, conditions to be same for 3 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent showers, accompanied by a cool breeze, lashed the city on Wednesday and provided much-needed relief to the residents from the rising temperature. It started drizzling in the afternoon in many areas, which turned into showers by evening.

Meanwhile, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said conditions would remain the same for three days as the city would witness light-to-moderate rainfall on Thursday, as well.

It was humid throughout the day, making it uncomfortable for residents, but the showers came as a relief. It started drizzling in some parts of the city, but, by the end of the day, it had rained heavily in many parts of the city.

With as much as 5.2 mm rainfall in the month of October, the total rainfall of the season has reached 1,221.3 mm (48 inches), so far.

‘Cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra’

‘The low-pressure area over the west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andhra Pradesh has become less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels. The trough runs from above the cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood to Uttarakhand across Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, and central Uttar Pradesh in the lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these conditions, most parts of the state will witness rainfall for the next couple of days, including moderate-to-heavy rainfall in Indore’

— Regional Meteorological Department officials

Wednesday’s temp stats

The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.8 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4 degrees Celsius above normal.