Indore: UGC instructs Higher Education Institutions; ‘Celebrate Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas on first Wednesday of every month’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to celebrate ‘Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas’ (CJD) on the first Wednesday of every month and to celebrate in an elaborate manner for propagating cyber hygiene as a mass awareness campaign by involving dignitaries in various factions across all the states/UTs.

In a letter addressed to the HEIs, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said, “The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has launched the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to strengthen the capabilities of the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) and improve coordination among LEAs and other agencies. The MHA has also launched the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) to facilitate online reporting of cyber crime incidents.”

To create awareness among students, the higher education regulator said HEIs should celebrate CJD on the first Wednesday of every month.

“The budgetary provision to carry out the CJD may be met from the respective budgets of the institutions. This initiative may be supplemented by a mass awareness programme through multiple media, such as television, community radio, radio jingles, SMS and so on,” the UGC letter reads.

HEIs have also been told to appoint chief information security officers (CISOs) at their institutions to follow the point of action for the preparation and implementation of the cyber crisis management plan (CCMP) for countering cyber attack and cyber terrorism and also to submit the report.

The action-taken note, along with the annual action plan for celebrating Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas for 2022-2023, along with activities undertaken for this month for celebrating ‘Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas’ may also be uploaded on the UGC portal.

Read Also Indore: Unidentified people beat up cop in Mhow