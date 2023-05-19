Indore: Rau tense as two groups argue over b’day party

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Rau area following an argument between two groups on Thursday night. A heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order. The police said that the situation was under control and further action was being taken against the accused.

Rau police station in-charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi said that two groups had an argument as people of a community organised birthday party on road. Men from another group objected to the same around 9.30 pm. The situation remained tense for some time. Later a heavy police force was deployed in the area. Raghuwanshi said that the situation was under control. A group had been sent to police station to file an FIR at the time of the filing of this report.