Indore: Rape accused sent to 1 day’s police remand

HomeIndoreIndore: Rape accused sent to 1 day’s police remand

He had also brandished a knife to threaten the girl after the incident

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The accused who was arrested for raping a 9-year-old girl in Rajendra Nagar was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for a day on Sunday. The police are trying to recover the knife which the accused had brandished to threaten the girl with dire consequences if the act was revealed.

Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Ajay Kumar Mishra said the 9-year-old girl, who was sleeping with her parents out in the open, was abducted by the man and raped at an isolated place in the area. On the basis of footage from the CCTVs in the locality and the movement of the accused, the police managed to arrest him on Saturday night.

The police are confident of recovering the knife from the accused. Also, the incident will be recreated by the police.

