Indore: Domestic workers’ kids made aware of ‘Narcotics and Cyber Crime’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The Madhya Pradesh Domestic Workers’ Movement has organised a session on ‘Narcotics and Cyber Safety’ for the children of domestic workers at a private school auditorium. Around 271 Child Rights Movement children from 14 different slums of the city participated in the programme. The main objective of this session was to inculcate the security and solutions related to ‘Narcotics and Cyber Crime Awareness’ among the children of domestic workers.

The spokespersons at this session were national-level cyber security expert professor Gaurav Rawal, deputy superintendent of police (Narcotics wing) Santosh Hada and S-I (narcotics) Ajay Kumar Sharma.

Spokesperson Rawal said that taking or possessing any kind of drug in any quantity was an offence and punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years. He further explained every aspect related to cyber security, touching upon such topics as cybercrime, types of cybercrime, cyber stalking and cyber threats.

DSP Hada and S-I Sharma gave advice to stay away from drugs and spoke about the adverse effects of drug addiction on the mental health and economic and social life of an individual.