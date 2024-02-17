Indore: Rani Sarai Demolition Decision Haunts City Historian

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rani Sarai, which has been fixed for demolition for Metro Station raised concern of city historians especially when the building is replete with heritage significance. City historian Zafar Ansari said that recently, for the expansion of Metro rail, it has been decided that city’s ancient historical building Rani Sarai will be razed to build the Metro station in its place.

It is extremely regrettable and worrying because in the last several years, during road extension from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri by Indore Smart City, many historical, beautiful stone and wooden carved buildings have been destroyed and concrete buildings have been erected in their place.’ Today tourism is increasing rapidly in Indore and it has more potential. It is very important to save heritage buildings located in the central part of the city.

HISTORY OF RANI SARAI

‘Rani Sarai was built by Maharani Varanasi Bai Sahib Holkar, wife of Maharaj Shivajirao Holkar. She had collected Rs 1.25 lakh for her pilgrimage, which was spent on the construction of the Sarai. She used to say that this was a charitable work. Rani Sarai was also called Maharani Sarai. It had a beautiful fountain and kitchen inside and was formally inaugurated in 1907 during the tenure of Maharaja Tukojirao III,’ Ansari said.

‘After Independence and the formation of Central India, the building was given to Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology, whose hostel was numero uno at that time. Due to lack of rooms in the hostel, one more floor was added on it. Later in the 80s, the SP office was shifted here from Gopal Rao Bhaiya's mansion located at Badwali Chowki to Rani Sarai,’ Ansari added.

‘Residents should also come forward and save the building or it will get destroyed. It is part of the glorious history of India and Indore. Recently the Officers Quarters near Gandhi Hall was also demolished which is very sad.’

Zafar Ansari, city historian