Indore: Ramiz wins YC city prez seat, ‘dissatisfied’ state secy resigns

​Indore:

Ramiz Khan was declared winner for Indore city ​Youth Congress ​president​'s​ post, results of which were announced on Friday. He defeated his nearest rival Tatsam Bhatt by around 1700 votes.

“Ramiz got 3​,​281 votes and Tatsam 887 votes. Apart from this, Daulat Patel was elected as Indore rural president,” said Abhijeet Pandey, who himself was elected as general secretary.

Besides, four leaders from Indore made it to the state committee. MLA Vipin Wankhede and Ajit Borasi were elected as vice presidents whereas Monika Mandare was elected as state general secretary in SC category. Javed Khan was elected as ​state​secretary with more than 5000 votes, but offered to resign from the post alleging irregularities in the results.