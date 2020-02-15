Indore: Rajwada to be no-vehicle zone, says PS Sanjay Dubey

Indore: Principal secretary (urban administration) Sanjay Dubey here on Monday announced plans to make Rajwada a no-vehicle zone for enhancing the beauty of heritage building and its surroundings.

“We will restrict entry of vehicles to certain distance from Rajwada market,” he told reporters during his visit to city on Friday.

During festivals, Rajwada is made a no-vehicle zone. Talks of making it a no-vehicle zone permanently were held many a time but they were never translated into action. Dubey said it will be made a free-vehicle zone this time.

Responding to a query on Indore Municipal Corporation facing financial crunch, Dubey stated that IMC has made lot of progress in revenue collection. Post March, the financial condition of IMC will improve.

Dubey also inspected development works to make 56 Dukan a smart street. He said IMC has set a target of completing the smart street project in 56 days. “March 9 is deadline. I think the work will be completed before the deadline,” he added.

To a query regarding IMC setting deadlines for infrastructure projects, he stated that Indore is not happy with just being called No 1 city in the country in cleanliness. “It wants to be number one urban body in the country in all aspects. Setting short deadlines for infrastructure project is a model in the making,” he added.