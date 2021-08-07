Indore: Rajju Babu remembered on his birthday

​Indore



Rajendra Mathur, the country's eminent journalist, was rememberd on this his birthday on Saturday. His fans commonly call him Rajju Babu. A function was organised at Indore Press Club to celebrate his birthday and refreshed his memories as he was former president of Indore Press Club.

Arvind Tiwari, president of Indore Press Club, said that he was a pride of Hindi journalism, who brought laurels to the name of Indore in the whole country.

Today, when journalism is declining, Rajju Babu is remembered as an example. He never tolerated any kind of pressure in journalism from Indore to Delhi. He was never interested in campaign journalism, but on the basis of his writing, he always kept the government bent on issues of public interest. Rajju Babu, being a professor of English, was such an eminent journalist of Hindi. We are proud that Rajju Babu established such an organisation of journalists which we are leading today. His high ideals will always guide us.