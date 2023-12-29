Indore: Rajasthan Man Held For Theft At Bizman’s House | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A member of an inter-state gang involved in a theft at a locked house in Shiv Moti Nagar was arrested by the Bhanwarkuan police. A bullion trader, who bought the stolen gold from the accused, and one of his employees were also arrested by the police. Goods worth Rs 18 lakh, including about 25 tola gold were recovered from them.

According to the police, the theft occurred at the house of a businessman in Shiv Moti Nagar on December 14. On the instruction of the senior officer, a team was constituted to trace the accused. The police claimed that more than 50 CCTVs installed at various locations were examined and during the investigation, the accused named Umrao Lohar, a resident of Rajasthan, was arrested by the team.

The accused allegedly confessed his crime and told the police that he along with his two accomplices reached the city and they had stolen valuables from the businessman after finding the house locked. After the theft they fled Rajasthan and they had sold the stolen gold to a bullion trader named Deepak Soni.

After the lead given by the accused, Deepak and his employee Saddam Khan were also arrested for buying stolen gold from the accused. A search is on for two more accused. The police said that Umrao is the member of an inter-state gang and he was booked in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, MP and Maharashtra as well. He is being questioned further.