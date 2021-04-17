Indore: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology, Tata Motors to develop SHIVAY vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), a constituent of research and development unit of Department of Atomic Energy, situated in city and Tata Motors Limited (TML) have signed an incubation agreement to jointly develop Sheetal Vahak Yantra (SHIVAY) for vehicular applications.

SHIVAY, a new technology of Liquid Nitrogen (LN2)-based refrigerated system developed by RRCAT will now be incubated with Tata Motors Limited at Incubation Centre of RRCAT for vehicular applications in three variants - Small Commercial Vehicle, Intermediate Light Commercial Vehicle and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle - to transport fruits and vegetables, pharmaceuticals and other similar products, a press release issued by RRCAT said.

Incubation Centre at RRCAT has been set up recently as part of the initiative by DAE under Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission of Central government.

At present, the diesel-powered and chlorofluro carbon-based refrigerated trucks are used in cold chain for transportation. These reefers are relatively expensive and not eco-friendly.

The source of refrigeration used in SHIVAY is a by product of oxygen generation plants. Large excess capacity exists in the country for generation of LN2.

The incubation agreement was signed through virtual meeting between Debashis Das, Director, RRCAT, and Aniruddha Kulkarni, Vice President & Head Engineering Commercial Vehicles TML.

The meeting was attended by SV Nakhe, Director, Laser Group, Prashant Khare Technology Developer, and Dr CP Paul, Convener, Incubation Centre from RRCAT. Sunil Agarwal, Abhay Chothai, Ravindra Deshmukh, Rajeev Dave, and other delegates from TML were also present.