Indore: No salary for outsourced staff at RRCAT, administration fails to help

Indore: The contractual\outsourced employees of Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) have not received their salary in April, causing them economic hardship and the local officials are blaming the headquarters for the glitch.

According to one of the contractual employee, Suraj (name changed), "We e-mailed our problem to the concerned authorities at RRCAT, but they did not bother to reply. Subsequently, we complained to the Indore collector and also the labour department, but there too we did not get a proper response."

Suraj said that their contractor has said that he didn't receive money from RRCAT, hence he could not pay them. There are around 100 contractual employees who get between Rs 7,000 to Rs 20,000 a month, he added.

Some of the contractual employees also alleged that they were told that no payment will be given to them for April and May. However, no official confirmed the allegations.

RRCAT PRO, MS Sathe said, "I know that their payment for April is due, and they were last paid in March. As all office work is on hold since lockdown, their payment might have got struck."

The Chief Administration Officer (RRCAT) Shailaja Prakasam said, "I am aware of the delay but it is under process. We are waiting for guidelines from the headquarters before processing the payment. I have not told anyone that they will not be paid."