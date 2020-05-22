Indore: Man posing as IMC official arrested for selling fruits and vegetables doorstep

Indore

Crime branch on Friday arrested a man for selling fruits and vegetable claiming that he is authorized by Indore Municipal Corporation. He was nabbed circulating a rate list displaying the logos of MP Government and IMC on it to gain the trust of people. The accused has been booked under section 188 of IPC and further investigation is underway.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of crime branch accompanied with Hira Nagar police raided a place in Megdoot Nagar and arrested Mohan Rao Wagh from there. He was found selling fruits and vegetables illegally.

Accused was using the logo of state government and IMC in the rate list to gain the trust of people. He had circulated the rate list in some whatsapp groups for the supply. The crime branch has seized vegetables and fruits and he was handed over to Hira Nagar police station staff for further action.

Due to coronavirus spread in the city, the local administration has banned the sale of vegetables and fruits by any unauthorized person. The administration is supplying vegetables and fruits door step with the help of some authorized people.