Indore: ‘Rainy day’ turns weather cool, day temperature at 4°C below normal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘rainy day’ on Thursday turned the city’s weather cool as it pulled down the day temperature by 4 degrees Celsius below normal. Moreover, cool winds with intermittent rainfall also gave a tough time to those with weak immunity as they remained confused about whether to wear warm clothes or simply a raincoat. Many people could be seen wrapped in thick woollen and raincoats. People also lit bonfires to ward off the chill.

The visibility on Thursday morning also dropped to 1, 000 metres at 4.30 pm. The rainfall which started on Wednesday night continued to lash the city throughout the day as the Regional Meteorological Department recorded about 15.2 mm rainfall at the weather station of the city airport with which the total rainfall in the city has reached 1,138.5 mm (44.82 inches), so far. The wind speed also reached 15 kilometres per hour on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Met officials have forecast that conditions will remain the same on Friday morning and the intensity of rainfall will decrease thereafter.

“There is a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood. Due to its likely interaction with the trough in the middle latitude westerlies, the system is likely to re-curve gradually north-north-eastwards towards east Uttar Pradesh during the next 72 hours,” Met officials said, adding, “Under the influence of these conditions, Indore will witness light-to-moderate rainfall on Friday and the intensity of rainfall will decrease after that.”

Nonetheless, with the development of a new system, the city will witness another spell of rainfall after September 18.

Temp & Humidity Stats

The day temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius below normal.

Minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

Humidity in the morning was recorded at 92 per cent and, in the evening, it was 93 per cent.

