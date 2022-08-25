Indore: Rain shoots temperature by three degrees Celsius

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With rain taking a day’s break in the city on Wednesday, the temperature has risen by 3 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. The sun shone brightly and pulled humidity up to 85 per cent. The temperature, which had dropped below 23 degrees Celsius during continuous rainfall crossed the 29-degree-Celsius mark once again.

Regional Meteorological Department officials have forecast relief for residents and said the city would not witness heavy rain at least for the next couple of days. Met department officials warned of heavy rainfall in some parts of the state and said that Indore region would see light-to-moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall reached 906.6 mm (35.6 inches), which is only 1 inch less than the average rainfall for the year in the city. The break in rain increased humidity level. Humidity on Wednesday morning was 85 per cent and in the evening it was 69 per cent.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through centre of well marked low pressure area over south-west Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan, Ajmer, Shivpuri, Sidhi, Daltonganj, Canning (WB) and then south-eastwards to North-west Bay of Bengal. The well marked low pressure area over south-west Rajasthan and the neighbourhood now lies over south-west Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan and the associated cyclonic circulation above mean sea level,” Met officials said.

“Under the influence of these conditions, chances of heavy rain are unlikely in Indore region.” The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 29.8 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal, while the minimum temperature was 21.3 degrees Celsius considered to be normal.