Indore: Rain, hail damage Rabi crop in district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rainfall coupled with gusty winds lashed the city consecutively for the third day on Sunday. Moreover, rural parts of Indore also witnessed hailstorms on Saturday night and Sunday noon. Intermittent rainfall continued in several parts of the city till late evening.

According to regional meteorological department officials, hailstorms were reported in many villages of Sanwer and Depalpur. Farmers complained that their Rabi crop was damaged due to the unseasonal rain.

The weatherman added that rainfall was reported in the northern part of the city mainly in the bypass areas while light showers were reported in western part of the city.

“The change in weather is the result of the cyclonic circulation over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh. The trough from the above cyclonic circulation is over east Rajasthan and adjoining west Madhya Pradesh to northwest Bay of Bengal across north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal,” Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist of India Meteorological Department, Bhopal, said.

He added that under the influence of these conditions, thunder squall with hail and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) were very likely to take place at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh.

“Indore region would witness light rainfall with thunder on March 20 as well. However, chances of hailstorm are bleak, but light rainfall will take place for two more days,” Singh added.

Day and night temperature drops below normal

Due to hailstorms and rain, both day and night temperatures dropped below normal and the day temperature on Sunday was reported at 30.3 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was reported at 16.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees Celsius below normal.

Hailstorm damages wheat crop

Hailstorm was reported in many villages of Indore district including Dakachya, Kshipra, Sullakhedi, Raukhedi, Lasudia Parmar, Arandiya, Panod, Kadwali, Brahman Pipliya, and other villages. Farmers in these villages have also reported damage to wheat crops.

Only 0.2 mm rainfall recorded

Even when many parts of Indore district witnessed rainfall for more than an hour, the weather station of the regional meteorological department, located at city airport, recorded only 0.2 mm of rainfall on Sunday.