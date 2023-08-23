Indore: Rain Break Increases Humidity, No Wet Spell For A Week | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): No relief from the high humidity level was in the offing on Tuesday as the day temperature increased by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours due to the break in rains.

However, the dark clouds kept the city sky enveloped throughout the day followed by a spell of drizzling in the eastern part of the city. The western part remained dry.

The winds blowing from the western part of the country resulted in increase in humidity. Regional Meteorological Department officials said that throughout the week, the temperature would hover around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius with bleak chances of rain.

“Due to moisture incursion, Indore region witnessed cloudy weather and drizzling. There is no significant spell of rainfall except drizzling or light showers in isolated parts of the region.”

Met officials said. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature was 22 degrees Celsius which was also normal.

